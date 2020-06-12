4 Apartments for rent in Riley, KS

/
Riley City
1 Unit Available
311 S. Iowa 1
311 S Iowa St, Riley, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
311 S.
Riley City
1 Unit Available
328 N Clay
328 North Clay Street, Riley, KS
2 Bedrooms
$500
328 N Clay Available 07/03/20 Mobile home in Riley - 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home available. New flooring! Pets negotiable. Call for a showing 785-587-4100 (RLNE4340815)
Riley City
1 Unit Available
213 N. Iowa - 4
213 N Iowa St, Riley, KS
Studio
$400
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Carefree living in this studio apartment in the little town of Riley, KS. Located just north of Manhattan with easy back-gate access to Fort Riley.
Riley City
1 Unit Available
213 N. Iowa - 3
213 North Iowa Street, Riley, KS
Studio
$400
300 sqft
Carefree living in this studio apartment in the little town of Riley, KS. Located just north of Manhattan with easy back-gate access to Fort Riley.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Riley rentals listed on Apartment List is $430.
Some of the colleges located in the Riley area include Kansas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riley from include Manhattan, Junction City, and Ogden.