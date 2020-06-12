Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

705 W. 7th St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice big 4 bedroom home in nice neighborhood - Currently occupied - Showings with approved application and appointment only. .



Remodeled really nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Large pretty home with refrigerator, stove, and W/D hookups. Lawn care is included.



Pet friendly max of 2 pets for $25 a month each. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.



applications can be found on our website www.proxproperty.com. There is a $20.00 application fee and you must provide photo ID and 3 months of income proof.



(RLNE3456946)