All apartments in Pittsburg
Find more places like 705 W. 7th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburg, KS
/
705 W. 7th St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

705 W. 7th St.

705 West 7th Street · (620) 249-5767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

705 West 7th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 705 W. 7th St. · Avail. Jul 15

$900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
705 W. 7th St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice big 4 bedroom home in nice neighborhood - Currently occupied - Showings with approved application and appointment only. .

Remodeled really nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Large pretty home with refrigerator, stove, and W/D hookups. Lawn care is included.

Pet friendly max of 2 pets for $25 a month each. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.

applications can be found on our website www.proxproperty.com. There is a $20.00 application fee and you must provide photo ID and 3 months of income proof.

(RLNE3456946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 W. 7th St. have any available units?
705 W. 7th St. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 W. 7th St. have?
Some of 705 W. 7th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 W. 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
705 W. 7th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 W. 7th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 W. 7th St. is pet friendly.
Does 705 W. 7th St. offer parking?
No, 705 W. 7th St. does not offer parking.
Does 705 W. 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 W. 7th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 W. 7th St. have a pool?
No, 705 W. 7th St. does not have a pool.
Does 705 W. 7th St. have accessible units?
No, 705 W. 7th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 705 W. 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 W. 7th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 W. 7th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 W. 7th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 705 W. 7th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pittsburg 2 BedroomsPittsburg 3 Bedrooms
Pittsburg Apartments with ParkingPittsburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Pittsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Joplin, MOFort Scott, KS
Webb City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity