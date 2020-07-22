/
crawford county
17 Apartments for rent in Crawford County, KS📍
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Free Kings Highway
420 S Free King Hwy, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. All utilities are included except electric, the tenant pays electric. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Newly remodeled and freshly new painted apartment, nice hardwood flooring throughout the apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
801 West 3rd Street
801 West 3rd Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home completely remodeled two years ago! Property includes a refrigerator, stove, stack-able washer/dryer and microwave. Also, has a privacy fenced in back yard and storage shed.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2017 South Elm Street
2017 South Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
800 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment in walking distance to PSU. Plenty of parking available for tenants. Property is also on a monthly pest control spraying for tenants convenience. Pet friendly with additional $25 per month.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 E. Ford St
102 East Ford Avenue, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
102 E. Ford St Available 08/05/20 4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Located in Pittsburg, KS this large 4 bedroom 2 bath house is across the street from the PSU Campus! Complete with oven, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
503 W. 9th
503 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Home with a full basement - Lovely 3 bedroom home has 1.5 bathrooms nice clean newer carpets, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stove and laundry room. It is pet friendly limit of 1 pet $25.00 per month. Visit our website www.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1004 N. Broadway St.
1004 North Broadway Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Nice Loft Apt. Downtown- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Nice loft apartment in the downtown district. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath. Lots of living space. No dogs. Electric is paid by tenant. Water and gas are included. Walking distance to down town Broadway.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
206 W 1st
206 West 1st Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 bedroom 1 bath home - Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with fantastic kitchen. Refrigerator and Stove hookups for your washer and dryer. Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
529 W. Forest
529 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
529 W. Forest Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home $675 - Currently Occupied - Showings with approved applications and appointment only. Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with garage and fenced in yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
508 S. Joplin
508 South Joplin Street, Pittsburg, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
900 sqft
508 S. Joplin Available 08/07/20 Pre -Lease - 1 bedroom with fenced yard and shed-New paint and carpet! - Occupied property, will show to approved applicate by appointment only. Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath charming cottage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1707 S. Walnut
1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment. Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement, deck and garage for storage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
810 N Elm
810 North Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
810 N Elm Available 08/14/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 1 bath home- Can be HUD approved - OCCUPIED - We will show to approved applicant by appointment. 4 bed 1 bath newly remodeled, new central heat and air, basement, and new counter tops.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1913 S. Broadway St
1913 South Broadway Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
Very nice 2bed/1bath, 1/2 block from PSU! 1913 S Broadway - A large 2 bedroom 1 bath house that is in a great location. It is walking distance from PSU !! Property includes refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer hook ups..
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
106 East Euclid Street
106 East Euclid Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with shed and fenced in yard. Property includes a refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer. Pet friendly with an additional $150 non-refundable fee and $25 per month. Max of 2 pets.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1910 JF Kennedy
1910 John F Kennedy Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
114 W. Washington
114 West Washington Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.
