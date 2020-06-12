74 Apartments for rent in Ogden, KS with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
421 Clydesdale
421 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1808 sqft
421 Clydesdale Available 07/21/20 Huge Family Room! Spacious Patio & Fenced Backyard! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on hill in Ogden.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
314 Palomino
314 Palomino Lane, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1288 sqft
Stand-Alone home with Character! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Ogden. Spacious living, dining and kitchen areas. Good sized bedrooms with spare bathroom and master suite with attached bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
317 Palomino
317 Palomino Ln, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3710 Saddle Horn Trail
3710 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1700 sqft
At River Trail Apartment Homes, we realize that quality amenities enhance the lives of our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering the features you desire most.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5532 Stone Crest Ct.
5532 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1775 sqft
5532 Stone Crest Ct. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful West-Side Town-Home! Luxury, Location, and Convenience! Available July! - This town home features maintenance free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4557 S. 33rd St.
4557 South 33rd Street, Riley County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
2056 sqft
4557 S. 33rd St. Available 07/01/20 Live in the country! 3 bed 2 bath farm house.
Results within 10 miles of Ogden

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5316 Stonecrest Dr.
5316 Stone Crest Dr, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
5316 Stonecrest Dr. Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Built 4 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful ranch style home with walk-out basement, large safe room, screened in deck, large fenced back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill Park
1 Unit Available
2420 Vaughn Drive
2420 Vaughn Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1385 sqft
Close to west side of KSU Campus near sports fields - Rent: $1,300 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 Garage: Attached 2 car garage Sqft: 1,200 Washer/Dryer Hookups Pet Friendly Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent located on west side of Manhattan

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redbud Estates
1 Unit Available
2500 Farm Bureau Rd Lot 138
2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$879
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a great new move in special for this month only! Move in June and pay less than $500 in rent until August! This home is located in Redbud Estates.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
1421 Sunnyslope Lane
1421 Sunny Slope Lane, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3800 sqft
Hidden Gem in Central Manhattan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Ladera Circle A
713 Ladera Circle, Riley County, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3096 sqft
713 Ladera Circle A Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME! LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE! - This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a beautiful neighborhood on the west side with access to the community park and lots of walking trails.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
534 W 3rd
534 West 3rd Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1314 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020 - Property Id: 195286 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car attached garage, family room, covered front porch. Basement for storage only Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
1807 Plymouth Road
1807 Plymouth Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2510 sqft
1807 Plymouth Road Available 07/01/20 FANTASTIC HOME ON THE WEST SIDE! FENCED BACKYARD! - This adorable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on the west side is something you are not going to want to miss.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 W. 8th
605 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1731 sqft
605 W. 8th Available 07/07/20 Must See! - This darling 2 story home will surprise you once inside. EVERYTHING has been updated! Beautiful flooring throughout the main level that features a master en-suite with full bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Timberwick Place
605 Timberwick Place, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
Charming TWO STORY!!! - Located in a well-established neighborhood you can enjoy the wonderful perks such as a swimming pool and tennis and basketball courts located in the community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Ridge Dr.
217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1920 sqft
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - Upon Request This property has hardwood and LVP flooring throughout.

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2784 sqft
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eugene Field
1 Unit Available
512 Denison Ave
512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1674 sqft
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 Perfect Location! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included, off street parking, finished basement with room for entertainment center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 College View
2043 College View Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
1411 Vista Lane
1411 Vista Lane, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
1411 Vista Lane Available 08/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom on East Side of Campus for August - 5 bedroom house with 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, all appliances plus washer/dryer, large deck off front of house. All this plus 2 blocks to Campus.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Harris
825 Harris Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Charmer with Generous Bonus Space and Garage, Close to KSU Westside.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ogden, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ogden renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

