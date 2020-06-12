Apartment List
/
KS
/
manhattan
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS

Finding an apartment in Manhattan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
723 Bertrand St
723 Bertrand Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2492 sqft
723 Bertrand Available 08/01/20 PRIME LOCATION!!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the ward district! This home features main floor living space with large picture window, non-burnable fireplace, dining area, two great sized

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Lee Heights
1 Unit Available
714 Midland Ave.
714 Midland Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
714 Midland Ave. Available 08/03/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Don't miss your chance to view this sweet home located in a quiet neighborhood in Manhattan. This property is sure to go quick with such a great location.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3517 sqft
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
1516 Colorado St.
1516 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1516 Colorado St.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2784 sqft
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 N Manhattan Ave #4D
820 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Luxury Condo ~ Across from KSU College of Business - Breathtaking custom-appointed luxury condo across the street from KSU and Aggieville. Gated parking with the safest and most convenient location in Manhattan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Park
1 Unit Available
914 Osage
914 Osage Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,140
914 Osage Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly with a Fence! - Beautiful woodwork and large living area in this 4 bedroom 2 bath property. Laundry on site, dishwasher in kitchen and a pet friendly* Fenced in yard, parking in the back.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1841 Platt St.
1841 Platt Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1552 sqft
1841 Platt St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Park West
1 Unit Available
1420 Poyntz Ave
1420 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS
6 Bedrooms
$1,400
1595 sqft
Off-Street Parking + Washer/Dryer + New Flooring! - Available for Fall Lease Start- This property includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove AND washer and dryer! All of the flooring is brand new! It is just a few blocks away from Manhattan's

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2043 College View
2043 College View Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookfield
1 Unit Available
405 Brookridge Dr
405 Brookridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
405 Brookridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances,

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2201 McDowell
2201 McDowell Ave, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2577 sqft
2201 McDowell Available 08/01/20 360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Must see, $1500.00 for a 5 bedroom home! Tons of space! - Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on the West side of Manhattan! Bi-level floor plan with spacious living, dining and family room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
1305 Overlook Drive
1305 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath west side home, walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary! - Rent: $1,600 Bedrooms: 4, plus bonus room! Baths: 3 Washer/Dryer: Included as an amenity Garage: 2 car attached with openers Pets Allowed: YES Interior

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
316 Vattier Street
316 Vattier Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
316 Vattier Street Available 08/01/20 Centrally located, pet friendly, 3 Bedroom home at an attractive rent price! - Monthly Rent: $975.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2725 Buttonwood St.
2725 Buttonwood Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1649 sqft
Walk-In Closets! Two Car Garage! - Elegant oversized 3 Bedroom + office/bonus room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Park
1 Unit Available
514 Fremont St.
514 Fremont Street, Manhattan, KS
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
1948 sqft
514 Fremont St. Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing for Next School Year! - If you're looking for your next rental look no further! This awesome 6 bedroom unit has all the features you could want and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eugene Field
1 Unit Available
1728 Fairchild Avenue
1728 Fairchild Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful Two-Story Fully Furnished Home Centrally Located in Manhattan!!! Short or Long term Lease Options! - You are not going to want to miss out on this incredible home! If you're looking for a perfectly located home with tons of great features,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2548 Candlecrest Cir
2548 Candlecrest Circle, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1440 sqft
360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Newly Remodeled Townhome! Spacious Bedrooms! - This is a nice, newly remodeled, townhome. It has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. There is a laundry area with washer & dryer and the kitchen/living room is open to each other.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Park
1 Unit Available
716 Moro 1
716 Moro St, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
4 Bedrooms
Ask
716 Moro 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House 3 Blocks from Aggieville! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a bonus room is in the perfect location for anyone.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
420 Brooklawn Ct.
420 Brooklawn Court, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1088 sqft
420 Brooklawn Ct. Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath duplex less than $1000 - Rent: $990.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
616 Thurston
616 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
616 Thurston Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan, abundant Natural Light, 1 Car Garage, in Quiet Location.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Manhattan, KS

Finding an apartment in Manhattan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManhattan 3 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Balcony
Manhattan Apartments with GarageManhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with ParkingManhattan Apartments with Pool
Manhattan Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Dog Friendly ApartmentsManhattan Luxury PlacesManhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology