/
/
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM
112 Apartments under $800 for rent in Leawood, KS
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Western Hills
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
818 sqft
Minutes away from Leawood Plaza, these cable-ready homes feature plush carpeting, vinyl flooring, and extra storage room. Residents get access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with over 1000 square feet of space near Leawood Plaza. On-site laundry facilities and lots of green space. Apartments offer large closets and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
18 Units Available
Lea Manor
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Results within 5 miles of Leawood
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$470
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Waldo
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 8 at 02:33pm
13 Units Available
The Library District
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Welcome to Louisburg Square Apartments & Townhomes. Our community is conveniently located in a quiet area in Overland Park, Kansas, with easy access to major highways and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Neighborhood United For Action
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
St. Catherine's Gardens
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
875 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes in Red Bridge neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, basketball court, playground. Near shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy. 71 and I-435.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$759
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 08:01pm
13 Units Available
Oak Park
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$785
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
Park Central-Research Park
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
500 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Watkins Place.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$610
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Four Seasons is minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment! You will love our large 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Town Fork Creek
5933 Walrond Ave RIV-452
5933 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
812 sqft
5933 Walrond ~ Check me Out! - 2 bedroom 1 bath. New floors through out! Call for more Details. *NO Section 8. $35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:41pm
1 Unit Available
Self Help Neighborhood Council
6720 South Benton Avenue
6720 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
777 sqft
This two bedroom, 1 bath, downstairs laundry connections, newly renovated completely and ready for a tenant with proof of income and ID. NO section 8. Must show proof prior to visiting the home. Open yard. Has a deck newly built.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Self Help Neighborhood Council
6931 Agnes Ave
6931 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
801 sqft
1/2 Off First Months Rent for qualified tenants! This 801 Sq ft property was built in 1919 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
2116 E 67th Ter
2116 East 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1144 sqft
Monthly rental rate $750 Deposit $750
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Hills
1906 E 59th St RIV-273
1906 East 59th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$699
668 sqft
1906 E 59th St ~ READY NOW! - Enjoy your screened in porch in this 2 bedroom 1 bath near bus line Call for more Details. *NO Section 8. $35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4136 Adams St
4136 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
4136 Adams Fourplex - R1B Unit - Property Id: 309594 TOUR NOW! This apartment is located on the main level of a house. This intimate one bedroom and one full bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Manheim Park
1215 Brush Creek Boulevard
1215 Brush Creek Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
500 sqft
$100 Off First Month Of Rent! (Unit 1215-102) Welcome to the newly renovated Watkins Place.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
8430 Oak Street, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$450
144 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take a 3D virtual tour of the house --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Similar Pages
Leawood 1 BedroomsLeawood 2 BedroomsLeawood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeawood 3 BedroomsLeawood Accessible ApartmentsLeawood Apartments under $1,100
Leawood Apartments under $1,200Leawood Apartments with BalconyLeawood Apartments with GarageLeawood Apartments with GymLeawood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeawood Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS