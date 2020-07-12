77 Apartments for rent in Derby, KS with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Derby apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
North Village
2126 N Woodlawn
2126 N Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1471 sqft
FOR LEASE. Move in Ready! Open Floor Plan with patio. Large living room/dining combo, kitchen appliances, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car attached garage. Large master bedroom with master bath and private deck.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pleasantview
814 N Georgie Ave
814 North Georgie, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$810
***Updated very nice home*** Ready for you to call home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ceiling fans throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Central heat and air, full laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Derby

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Southwind
3350 E Sunflower
3350 E Sunflower Dr, Sedgwick County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1102 sqft
New 3BR 2BA 1/2 Duplex with a 2 car attached garage. Home has an open concept. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Lawn care included. Move in ready November 9th. Neighborhood is located just south of Clifton and Vassar. Derby school district.
Results within 5 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Haysville
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
1731 S. Woodlawn
1731 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
1139 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom home - 2 bed 1.5 bath No basement Central heat/air Fenced yard Stacking washer/dryer 1 car garage 1,139 SQFT Southeast high Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard 950.00 rent 800.00 deposit 35.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South City
1121 E Crowley St
1121 Crowley Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
Come and check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home with a LARGE Backyard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home is perfect for your family! The shaded backyard has a large cement patio which is great for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Area
1824 E Mona Ln
1824 East Mona Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$755
Newly updated Kitchen!! New flooring, New cabinets, new countertops, Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Central heat & air, full laundry room with washer-dryer hook-ups. Appliances include a stove washer/dryer 35.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
521 N Luella
521 Luella Ave, Mulvane, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1211 sqft
Completely remodeled ranch style home for rent featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage in the heart of Mulvane. Home has kitchen appliances of new microwave & dishwasher, frig and stove.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Haysville
182 N Marlen Dr
182 Marlen Drive, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1976 sqft
3BR 2BA in Haysville with a finished basement and fenced backyard. This is a large home with a lot of finished square footage. Rent is $975/month and the deposit is $975. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Please beware of scammers.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Haysville
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
1645 Windsor St
1645 Windsor Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
908 sqft
This SE home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is conveniently located near Woodlawn & Harry Street. Kitchen has frig, stove, and dishwasher, and laundry room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors. Freshly painted. 1 car attached garage with opener.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Mead
2112 E. Ward
2112 Ward Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
816 sqft
2112 E. Ward - Property Id: 252625 2112 E. Ward Wichita, KS Rent: $650.00 Deposit:$500.00 Pets: No pets Utilities: Residents shall pay all utilities including trash and total lawn care.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Meadowlark
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
5102 East Pawnee Street - 1
5102 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
807 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. W/D hookups with tons of storage in the basement. Fridge, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave provided. Off street parking (optional garage/storage $50/mo). Lawn care provided. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
South City
2617 Victoria Street
2617 S Victoria Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
834 sqft
Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
South City
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
5112 East Pawnee Street - 1
5112 E Pawnee St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
807 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. Bonus room/office and additional family room in the basement. W/D hookup and storage. Off street parking. Optional garage/storage area for $50/mo. Fridge, oven/range, dishwasher provided. Lawn care provided.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
Mead
2226 S. Estelle
2226 S Estelle Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$849
1372 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you to move in! There is a lovely dining room with amazing natural light separate from the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and new flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
1738 S Windsor
1738 Windsor St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1283 sqft
$950/month, $950/deposit, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Clean full brick home with all appliances- range, fridge, dishwasher. This home has good size rooms and largest bedroom has wood burning fire place.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
10 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley Estates
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$500
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Derby, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Derby apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

