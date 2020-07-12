Apartment List
/
KS
/
andover
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Andover, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Andover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1742 N. Riverbirch Ct
1742 North Riverbirch Court, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2330 sqft
Andover property in Caywood Subdivision - Ranch Style Home 4 Bedroom + Bonus room 3 bath 3 car garage Walk out basement Playground with a pond Laminate flooring Newer carpeting Vaulted ceilings (RLNE5469537)

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
130 S. Westview
130 South Westview Road, Andover, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Spacious and Charming 3-Bedroom 2 Bathroom available in Andover! Pre-Lease this Beauty today for Mid April Move In! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Home located in Andover, KS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 N Fountain
1408 Fountain Ct, Andover, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2800 sqft
1408 N Fountain Available 08/01/20 A Higher Quality Of Living - CEDAR PARK DEVELOPMENT LOCATED IN THE PREFERRED ANDOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME - OPEN FLOOR PLAN: 4 bedroom, 3 bath, - Grand Master Suite includes walk-in
Results within 5 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11711 E Crestwood St.
11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3740 sqft
11711 E Crestwood St. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
12822 E Timberlake Rd
12822 E, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2200 sqft
12822 E. Timber Lake Rd, Wichita Ks is a BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with finished basement, attached 2 car garage, twin home. This home is full of beautiful finishes all throughout.

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crestview
757 N Saint Andrews St
757 North Saint Andrew's Drive, Sedgwick County, KS
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4741 sqft
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12113 E Mainsgate St
12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2347 sqft
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog,
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$914
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
13 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley Estates
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$500
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$719
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
252 S Pinecrest St
252 South Pinecrest Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Crown Heights Neighborhood. Detached Garage,unfinished basement, Fireplace, Fenced in back yard. Wonderful neighborhood. call us at 316-530-3077 to schedule a tour. Don't let this home get away from you. $20.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
1731 S. Woodlawn
1731 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
1139 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom home - 2 bed 1.5 bath No basement Central heat/air Fenced yard Stacking washer/dryer 1 car garage 1,139 SQFT Southeast high Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard 950.00 rent 800.00 deposit 35.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
442 S. Fountain
442 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Eat in kitchen Central heat/air No fenced yard No dishwasher 1 car detached garage Unfinished basement 750 SQFT NO PETS East high Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash. Owner pays water and maintains lawn 695.00 rent 550.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
1717 N. Vassar - 207
1717 North Vassar, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY REMODELED, WSU LIVING! This apartment is right across from the WSU campus. Brand new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, and granite countertops! Super-fast WiFi included! Tenant pays only for electric and a $15/mo water & trash fee.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9242 E Funston Ct
9242 East Funston Court, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1344 sqft
9242 Funston - Property Id: 225779 9242 E. Funston Ct. ?Wichita,KS Rent: $795.00 ?Deposit: $795.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Resident shall pay all utilities including trash.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Heights
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home close to St. Joe Hospital - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with black & stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire
4616 Farmstead
4616 Farmstead Court, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2988 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Bel Aire Gem - Property Id: 306040 4616 Farmstead Bel Aire,KS Rent: $1,675.00 ?Deposit: $1,675.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including, trash, all lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Andover, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Andover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Andover 3 BedroomsAndover Apartments with BalconyAndover Apartments with Garage
Andover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAndover Apartments with ParkingAndover Apartments with Pool
Andover Apartments with Washer-DryerAndover Dog Friendly ApartmentsAndover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
Maize, KSNewton, KSHalstead, KS
Derby, KSEl Dorado, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University