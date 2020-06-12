/
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Abilene, KS📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
121 NE 4th St 1
121 NE 4th St, Abilene, KS
1 Bedroom
$400
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 121 NE 4th St Apt. 1 - Property Id: 299903 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299903 Property Id 299903 (RLNE5854052)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 NW 3rd St
820 Northwest 3rd Street, Abilene, KS
8 Bedrooms
$1,000
6142 sqft
Abilene's Victorian Inn B&B - Property Id: 280919 We are a Bed & breakfast but are looking for a few long term renters www.abilenesvictorianinn.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
317 NE 9th Street
317 Northeast 9th Street, Abilene, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 Bed 1 Bath on Corner Lot - This Eclectic home boasts large rooms, hardwood floors, a corner lot, and a 2 Car Garage! View this home 24/7, 365 Days a year here ---> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PCevE3snaMs (RLNE5615103)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Abilene rentals listed on Apartment List is $710.
Some of the colleges located in the Abilene area include Kansas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Abilene from include Manhattan, Junction City, Salina, and Ogden.