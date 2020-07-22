Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:15 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Daviess County, IN

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Crossing
1209 Maxwell Ave, Washington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$439
1348 sqft
In up-and-coming area, these apartments boast amenities like hardwood floors, water-saving toilets, energy-efficient appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly, with a playground, ample parking and landscaped grounds.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Sugarland Rd
20 Sugarland Rd, Washington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2203 sqft
Neutrally finished and beautifully updated, take advantage of this fantastic opportunity! From the stylish flooring and wood plank detailed wall in the main living space to the modern kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash, and tons of

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Daviess County?
Apartment Rentals in Daviess County start at $400/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Daviess County?
Some of the colleges located in the Daviess County area include Indiana University-Bloomington, Brescia University, University of Evansville, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Daviess County have apartments for rent?
Evansville, Bloomington, Terre Haute, Owensboro, and Martinsville have apartments for rent.

