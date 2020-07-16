All apartments in Warrick County
10900 Spry Road

10900 Spry Road · (812) 508-6683 ext. 750
Location

10900 Spry Road, Warrick County, IN 47630

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10900 Spry Road · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1797 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
Large 3 Bedroom House in Newburgh for Rent - Large Newburgh 3 bedroom home that sits on 1.38 acres of land. Plenty of space to enjoy outside and inside. Large rooms, nice deck to enjoy, and a pole barn and storage barn for all of you storage needs. This home is close to shopping departments and restaurants but in a secluded and peaceful neighborhood.

Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Application fee is $25 per adult. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing.

Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, trash, electricity, gas, and cable. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 AM and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-6683 or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our website for current properties available via www.homesbyhuffman.com.

Listing provided courtesy Chadd Huffman with Homes by Huffman LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

