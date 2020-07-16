10900 Spry Road

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom House in Newburgh for Rent - Large Newburgh 3 bedroom home that sits on 1.38 acres of land. Plenty of space to enjoy outside and inside. Large rooms, nice deck to enjoy, and a pole barn and storage barn for all of you storage needs. This home is close to shopping departments and restaurants but in a secluded and peaceful neighborhood.



Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Application fee is $25 per adult. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing.



Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, trash, electricity, gas, and cable. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 AM and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.



If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-6683 or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our website for current properties available via www.homesbyhuffman.com.



No Pets Allowed



