Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

8079 Audrey Ave.

8079 E Audrey Ave · (812) 232-9292
Location

8079 E Audrey Ave, Vigo County, IN 47803

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8079 Audrey Ave. · Avail. now

$1,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice eastside location - 4BR, 2BA
Stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disp, washer/dryer hookups
Central air, patio, 2 car garage
Total electric
Tenant pays electric, water and sewer

Pets Welcome (limit 2, 30lb limit) with $250 non-refundable pet fee and a $20 extra on the month

3 Ways to View This Property

1. Check out keys at our office – M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.
2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-269-6780. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
3. Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
821-232-9292

(RLNE2641486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8079 Audrey Ave. have any available units?
8079 Audrey Ave. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8079 Audrey Ave. have?
Some of 8079 Audrey Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8079 Audrey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8079 Audrey Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8079 Audrey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8079 Audrey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8079 Audrey Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8079 Audrey Ave. offers parking.
Does 8079 Audrey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8079 Audrey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8079 Audrey Ave. have a pool?
No, 8079 Audrey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8079 Audrey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8079 Audrey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8079 Audrey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8079 Audrey Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8079 Audrey Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8079 Audrey Ave. has units with air conditioning.
