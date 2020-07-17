5452 Dairy Lane

Amenities
New Construction!
3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex Overlooking Idle Creek
2 car attached garage
Screened in patio
Breakfast bar
Central air
Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Microwave
ADA Compliant. No Steps anywhere. Kitchen and master bath wheelchair accessible.
Overlooks Idle Creek Golf Course.
Brick Paver driveways.
Outside maintenance included.
Lawn/Snow Care included
Pets Welcome with a $250 pet fee and $100 per month per pet and an extra Security Deposit and owner must approve the pets.
No pit bull or bully breeds/mix are allowed. No guardian breed dogs.
Only 2 domestic pets allowed (dog/cat)
No exotic cats or birds allowed.
No outdoor kennels or tethering allowed.
Shown by appointment only
Please call 812-232-9292 to set up
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.