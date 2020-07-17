All apartments in Vigo County
5452 Dairy Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:47 PM

5452 Dairy Lane

5452 Dairy Ln · (812) 710-4252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5452 Dairy Ln, Vigo County, IN 47802
Idle Creek Golf Community

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction!
3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex Overlooking Idle Creek
2 car attached garage
Screened in patio
Breakfast bar
Central air
Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Microwave

ADA Compliant. No Steps anywhere. Kitchen and master bath wheelchair accessible.

Overlooks Idle Creek Golf Course.
Brick Paver driveways.
Outside maintenance included.
Lawn/Snow Care included

Pets Welcome with a $250 pet fee and $100 per month per pet and an extra Security Deposit and owner must approve the pets.

No pit bull or bully breeds/mix are allowed. No guardian breed dogs.
Only 2 domestic pets allowed (dog/cat)
No exotic cats or birds allowed.
No outdoor kennels or tethering allowed.

Shown by appointment only
Please call 812-232-9292 to set up

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 Dairy Lane have any available units?
5452 Dairy Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5452 Dairy Lane have?
Some of 5452 Dairy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5452 Dairy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5452 Dairy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 Dairy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5452 Dairy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5452 Dairy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5452 Dairy Lane offers parking.
Does 5452 Dairy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5452 Dairy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 Dairy Lane have a pool?
No, 5452 Dairy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5452 Dairy Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5452 Dairy Lane has accessible units.
Does 5452 Dairy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5452 Dairy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5452 Dairy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5452 Dairy Lane has units with air conditioning.
