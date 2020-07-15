All apartments in Vanderburgh County
Vanderburgh County, IN
15530 AJ Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

15530 AJ Drive

15530 Aj Drive · (812) 437-1612
Location

15530 Aj Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN 47725

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming Available in August. 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home on Evansville’s Northside. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in North High School district. This split-level design offers a separate master bedroom with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. The spacious great room is open to the kitchen which offers plenty of storage and an island. Stainless steel refrigerator, gas oven, microwave, and dishwasher are included. The dining area features a sliding glass door with access to the large back porch and yard. Laundry room conveniently just off the master bedroom the main level. Washer and dryer are included! 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom finish out the main level. Bonus room, 2 additional bedrooms, and a bonus room are located upstairs. This large home has been well maintained and is move-in ready. Tenant pays all utilities. 12-month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15530 AJ Drive have any available units?
15530 AJ Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15530 AJ Drive have?
Some of 15530 AJ Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15530 AJ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15530 AJ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15530 AJ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15530 AJ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vanderburgh County.
Does 15530 AJ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15530 AJ Drive offers parking.
Does 15530 AJ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15530 AJ Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15530 AJ Drive have a pool?
No, 15530 AJ Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15530 AJ Drive have accessible units?
No, 15530 AJ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15530 AJ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15530 AJ Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15530 AJ Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15530 AJ Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
