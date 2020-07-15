15530 AJ Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Coming Available in August. 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home on Evansville’s Northside. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in North High School district. This split-level design offers a separate master bedroom with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. The spacious great room is open to the kitchen which offers plenty of storage and an island. Stainless steel refrigerator, gas oven, microwave, and dishwasher are included. The dining area features a sliding glass door with access to the large back porch and yard. Laundry room conveniently just off the master bedroom the main level. Washer and dryer are included! 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom finish out the main level. Bonus room, 2 additional bedrooms, and a bonus room are located upstairs. This large home has been well maintained and is move-in ready. Tenant pays all utilities. 12-month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. No pets.