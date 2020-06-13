Apartment List
/
new albany
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN

Finding an apartment in New Albany that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$588
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$839
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
$
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$910
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1733 East Market Street
1733 East Market Street, New Albany, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
For lease is this large three bedroom home with new paint, new flooring, new windows, new fixtures. Home sits in area close to downtown New Albany and easy to get to downtown Louisville. Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of New Albany
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated February 18 at 09:23pm
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$622
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portland
1 Unit Available
3137 Northwestern Parkway
3137 Northwestern Parkway, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$899
1338 sqft
Rental Houses, 3137 Northwestern Parkway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Shawnee
1 Unit Available
107 North 45th Street
107 North 45th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Just listed is this rehabbed two bedroom home with fresh paint, flooring, all new kitchen and appliances. Home has large living room, kitchen, two bedrooms on first floor, full loft style third bedroom upstairs and full basement.
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Old Louisville
15 Units Available
Park Chateau
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Welcome Home to Lofts on Ormsby conveniently located in historic Old Louisville and just minutes from Downtown, The University of Louisville, Fourth Street Live, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Central Park, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
King Solomon Apartments
1512 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
760 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Butchertown
27 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated April 26 at 05:17pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL COMMUNITY IN CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
611 Magnolia
611 W Magnolia Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
Fully Furnished One Bedroom Old Louisville Cottage - Quaint fully furnished one bedroom shotgun style home. Equipped kitchen, separate dining area, lots of storage, off street parking. Area available for gardening.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
416 West Breckinridge- B1
416 W Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
416 West Breckinridge St. #B1 (Limerick/Downtown) - Interested in scheduling a showing at this location? Please complete the free pre-application on our website and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portland
1 Unit Available
2824 St. Xavier
2824 Saint Xavier Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
956 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom house in Portland - Charming 2 bedroom Portland home has been remodeled from top to bottom! -New windows & carpet throughout -Eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space- refrigerator and stove provided -Large walk-in

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1380 Dixie Highway
1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1085 sqft
Rental Houses, 1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garage Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups, a detached 1-car garage, and a fenced in back yard. (RLNE4439054)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
915 S 32nd St
915 South 32nd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
850 sqft
1/2 off June rent! 2 bedroom home with bonus room- Section 8 accepted - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!** Large 2 bedroom home with a bonus loft/room upstairs -2 full bathrooms -Large covered front porch -Hardwood flooring
City Guide for New Albany, IN

Looking for a new life in New Albany? Well, you have come to the right place. We've got plenty of listings right here for you, as well as the best local tips on renting and living in this little city on the Ohio River. Let’s get started.

New Albany is a place where renters can come home to some peace and quiet while having the bright lights, big city lifestyle of Louisville just across the river. That's not to say you need to leave town for entertainment, though. Local music, craft brewers, quaint shops, riverside eats and entertainment, as well as some of the best fried chicken you will ever eat can be found right here in your hometown. And, for the price, you’re sure to be one happy camper. The average one bedroom apartment rents for about $500, while two and three bedroom apartments can be found for less than $600. There are also a number of places with 1,000+ square feet in the $700 - $800 range.

Most of the time, amenities in New Albany are very basic. Apartment complexes commonly come with a swimming pool and laundry facilities, but that's about it. However, there are a couple of places with not-so-basic amenities, such as the fully stocked fishing pond at High Park, or a luxurious way of life at Knobs Pointe, where residents enjoy a lounge area, pool table, party room, tennis courts, and an on-site salon. Or, you could just lose all the amenities and live in the privacy of your own rental home, with cute little houses for rent in the $700 - $800 range.

There plenty of pet friendly places to live around here, however, some apartment complexes impose weight and breed restrictions for dogs. If you have a dog over 30 lbs., or are a proud owner of one of those criminally-misunderstood pit bull puppies, then finding a rental will be much tougher. With bigger dogs and "aggressive" breeds, you may want to narrow down your search to privately-owned rental homes.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find yourself a happy new home. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in New Albany, IN

Finding an apartment in New Albany that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

