Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Are you looking for a quality rental in a 4 star school district? This three bedroom, one and a half bath home is located in the award winning Leo school district! Home is walking distance to the Leo-Cedarville Imagination Station Park and minutes from Dupont Rd development, Parkview Hospital and Interstate 69.