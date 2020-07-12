Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

199 Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN with parking

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1632 Myrtle Avenue
1632 Myrtle Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom house - Traditional 3 bedroom home in Whiting with an open feel. This gorgeous home is close to the beach and offers a great view of Whiting with its raised back porch. As soon as you walk in, you are welcomed with a closed in porch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7045 Chestnut Avenue
7045 Chestnut Avenue, Hammond, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2390 sqft
Available now! LARGE updated 5 Bdrm/2.5Bth, Cape Cod Home with English Basement for THREE LEVELS of Living Space! HUGE 2.5 Car Garage w/ Alley Access.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6746 Leland Avenue
6746 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
FOR RENT 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Ranch with 1.5 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. Walking distance to Purdue Northwest, Shopping, Restaurants and MORE. Contact your realtor today to schedule your private showing. No appliances included. $50.
Results within 1 mile of Hammond

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 163rd Street
27 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 163rd Street in Calumet City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1008 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
7903-05 S Luella Ave
7903 S Luella Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
650 sqft
The South Shore Hospital and Eckersall Stadium are both only minutes from this property. This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility. Units feature fireplaces and a full range of kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
South Shore
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
Pangea 2900 E 91st Street Apartments
2900 E 91st St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Apartments have hardwood floors, on-site laundry and include some paid utilities. Ten-minute walk to the ME Metra Electric at the South Chicago (93rd) stop. Close to Dougherty Park, Veterans Park and Bessemer Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8048 S. South Shore Drive
8048 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
5 bedroom house in South Shore - Property Id: 309507 Tri-level 5 bedroom house with nice yard and 2 private parking spaces. Washer and dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7447 S South Shore Dr
7447 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$779
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shore studio with heat included! - Property Id: 200209 Spacious studio in South Shore area. Plenty of closet space in the unit plus storage space in the basement comes with apartment. Heat and A\C included in rent. Cats allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17820 Oakwood Ave
17820 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent! - Rent is $1250 a month - Security deposit is $1250 - One time credit check $40 (background check) - Tenant pays for gas and electric only - Stove,

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7515 Phillips
7515 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
7515 S. Phillips - Property Id: 262873 $1200 OFF RENT!!! ! Vintage beauty in South Shore. 2BR with sun room and den that can be used as bedrooms. Large kitchen, living room with fireplace, dining room and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
South Shore
7829 S South Shore Dr
7829 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath room central air newly remodeled. Private assigned parking Lake front property. income must be three time the monthly rent to qualify pets ok (RLNE1044021)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7710 S Euclid Ave
7710 South Euclid Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice South shore bungalow. - Property Id: 310746 Updated top to bottom. New appliances, new carpet, fresh paint. Nice backyard, one parking space in enclosed yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Shore
2406 E 78th St
2406 E 78th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2bdrm in South Shore - Property Id: 307463 SPACIOUS ONE BED AND ONE BATHROOM IN SOUTH SHORE. ENJOY THE MASTER BEDROOM,ON SITE PARKING, AND INCLUDED APPLIANCES. APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: NET INCOME 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.
City Guide for Hammond, IN

Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, because the a...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hammond, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hammond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

