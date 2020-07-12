Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Granger, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Granger apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
29 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
51551 Currant Road
51551 Currant Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1255 sqft
Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12300 Settlers Cove Court
12300 Settlers Cove Court, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2378 sqft
Tenant responsible for all utilities No smoking on inside. 1 year lease Granite counter tops kitchen, newer stove, Fireplace, heated garage,new roof.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
50930 Rothbury Drive
50930 Rothbury Drive, Granger, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2278 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house in Devonshire Pointe for lease. NO PETS. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The front porch welcomes you, and once inside, the foyer entrance opens up to the 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Granger
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
7 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
18199 Stoneridge St., Unit F
18199 Stoneridge Street, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Located in Woodbridge Condominiums, less than five minutes from Notre Dame campus, this spacious condo has a layout that is unique from all the others.
Results within 5 miles of Granger
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
20 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
18 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$833
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
13 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
18 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 Arbor Lane
1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home! There are two bedrooms upstairs,

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hayden
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital. It is furnished with a stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up (electric), an unfinished basement, and 2-car detached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY CLEAN, all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY CLEAN-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Granger, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Granger apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

