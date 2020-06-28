/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Granger, IN
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1056 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.
West Washington
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.
Rum Village
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!