BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Homes - Property Id: 310290
SNEAK PEAK of the Brand New 2020 Champion Homes that were brought to the Winchester Trails Community! These Homes are BEAUTIFUL & Spacious with Open Floor Plans. The Master Bedrooms all have Attached Master Bathrooms & Walk-In Closets!!!!!!
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Homes 1,216-1,568 Sq.Ft.
Rent Or Buy With Financing Options Available
Winchester Trails is a Pet Friendly Community located in Goshen Community School District. Not far from downtown Goshen which has lots of shopping, restaurants and TONS of entertainment options. Inside the Community we have a spacious Fenced in Playground along with Basketball Courts, Club House, Fenced in Dog Park and BEAUTIFUL Pond!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/400-winchester-trails-goshen-in/310290
