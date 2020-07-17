400 Winchester Trails

Amenities

BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Homes - Property Id: 310290



SNEAK PEAK of the Brand New 2020 Champion Homes that were brought to the Winchester Trails Community! These Homes are BEAUTIFUL & Spacious with Open Floor Plans. The Master Bedrooms all have Attached Master Bathrooms & Walk-In Closets!!!!!!

3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Homes 1,216-1,568 Sq.Ft.

Rent Or Buy With Financing Options Available



Winchester Trails is a Pet Friendly Community located in Goshen Community School District. Not far from downtown Goshen which has lots of shopping, restaurants and TONS of entertainment options. Inside the Community we have a spacious Fenced in Playground along with Basketball Courts, Club House, Fenced in Dog Park and BEAUTIFUL Pond!

