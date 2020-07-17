All apartments in Goshen
400 Winchester Trails

400 Winchester Trail · (574) 349-5487
Location

400 Winchester Trail, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1099 · Avail. now

$1,099

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
dog park
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Homes - Property Id: 310290

SNEAK PEAK of the Brand New 2020 Champion Homes that were brought to the Winchester Trails Community! These Homes are BEAUTIFUL & Spacious with Open Floor Plans. The Master Bedrooms all have Attached Master Bathrooms & Walk-In Closets!!!!!!
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Homes 1,216-1,568 Sq.Ft.
Rent Or Buy With Financing Options Available

Winchester Trails is a Pet Friendly Community located in Goshen Community School District. Not far from downtown Goshen which has lots of shopping, restaurants and TONS of entertainment options. Inside the Community we have a spacious Fenced in Playground along with Basketball Courts, Club House, Fenced in Dog Park and BEAUTIFUL Pond!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/400-winchester-trails-goshen-in/310290
Property Id 310290

(RLNE5951689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Winchester Trails have any available units?
400 Winchester Trails has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Winchester Trails have?
Some of 400 Winchester Trails's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Winchester Trails currently offering any rent specials?
400 Winchester Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Winchester Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Winchester Trails is pet friendly.
Does 400 Winchester Trails offer parking?
No, 400 Winchester Trails does not offer parking.
Does 400 Winchester Trails have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Winchester Trails does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Winchester Trails have a pool?
No, 400 Winchester Trails does not have a pool.
Does 400 Winchester Trails have accessible units?
No, 400 Winchester Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Winchester Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Winchester Trails has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Winchester Trails have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Winchester Trails does not have units with air conditioning.
