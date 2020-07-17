All apartments in Goshen
238 Winchester Trails 238

238 Winchester Trl · (574) 349-5487
Location

238 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 238 · Avail. now

$1,129

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
2020 3BR/2BH Home W/Front Porch - Property Id: 322271

This Beautiful Champion Home is a 2020 home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms for a Total of 1,216 Square Feet. First we will start with the driveway, you'll have a private driveway for off the street parking and an 8x10 deck that will connect to the homes FRONT PORCH!!! Once inside you'll LOVE the Spacious Open Floor plan and drywall throughout. Kitchen has a wrap around counter top and TONS of cabinet space. Kitchen will also come with an appliance package that includes: Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. The homes Master Bedroom has an attached Master Bathroom & Walk-In Closet. Stop in today and to take a look!
Winchester Trails is a Pet Friendly Community located in Goshen Community School District. Not far from downtown Goshen which has lots of shopping, restaurants and TONS of entertainment options. Inside the Community we have a spacious Fenced in Playground along with Basketball Courts, Club House, Fenced in Dog Park and BEAUTIFUL Pond!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/238-winchester-trails-goshen-in-unit-238/322271
Property Id 322271

(RLNE5959994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Winchester Trails 238 have any available units?
238 Winchester Trails 238 has a unit available for $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 238 Winchester Trails 238 have?
Some of 238 Winchester Trails 238's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Winchester Trails 238 currently offering any rent specials?
238 Winchester Trails 238 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Winchester Trails 238 pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Winchester Trails 238 is pet friendly.
Does 238 Winchester Trails 238 offer parking?
No, 238 Winchester Trails 238 does not offer parking.
Does 238 Winchester Trails 238 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Winchester Trails 238 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Winchester Trails 238 have a pool?
No, 238 Winchester Trails 238 does not have a pool.
Does 238 Winchester Trails 238 have accessible units?
No, 238 Winchester Trails 238 does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Winchester Trails 238 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Winchester Trails 238 has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Winchester Trails 238 have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Winchester Trails 238 does not have units with air conditioning.
