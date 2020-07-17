238 Winchester Trails 238

Amenities

2020 3BR/2BH Home W/Front Porch - Property Id: 322271



This Beautiful Champion Home is a 2020 home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms for a Total of 1,216 Square Feet. First we will start with the driveway, you'll have a private driveway for off the street parking and an 8x10 deck that will connect to the homes FRONT PORCH!!! Once inside you'll LOVE the Spacious Open Floor plan and drywall throughout. Kitchen has a wrap around counter top and TONS of cabinet space. Kitchen will also come with an appliance package that includes: Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. The homes Master Bedroom has an attached Master Bathroom & Walk-In Closet. Stop in today and to take a look!

Winchester Trails is a Pet Friendly Community located in Goshen Community School District. Not far from downtown Goshen which has lots of shopping, restaurants and TONS of entertainment options. Inside the Community we have a spacious Fenced in Playground along with Basketball Courts, Club House, Fenced in Dog Park and BEAUTIFUL Pond!

