Apartment List
/
IN
/
ellettsville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:23 PM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ellettsville, IN

Finding an apartment in Ellettsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5722 W Vinca Ln
5722 West Vinca Lane, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
This hard to find, spacious townhome is highlighted by it's open floor plan. Serene setting is far enough from town without the inconvenience. New flooring currently being installed. Pets are negotiable.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4768 North Briar Gate Drive
4768 North Briar Gate Drive, Ellettsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1736 sqft
4768 North Briar Gate Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 bed 3 bath condo available July 15th!! - This spacious condo includes 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ellettsville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$760
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 1/2 West 6th Street
1306 1/2 W 6th St, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
1306 1/2 West 6th Street Available 08/15/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Hill
1 Unit Available
115 E 16th
115 East 16th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
115 E 16th Available 08/12/20 115 East 16th Street - This 3 bedroom unit is close to campus, close to downtown and close to the stadium! It has a front porch that is great for BBQ's and a large unfinished basement for storage! Have more than 3

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 West 6th Street
1306 West 6th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
525 sqft
1306 West 6th Street Available 08/17/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
525 E Smith Avenue
525 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
525 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1316 North Lincoln Street
1316 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
1540 sqft
1316 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE4404503)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1395 North Lincoln Street
1395 N Lincoln St, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1565 sqft
- (RLNE3639286)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5671 West Gunnar Court
5671 West Gunnar Court, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1992 sqft
5671 West Gunnar Court Available 08/24/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home - This two-story home has a spacious layout with an eat-in kitchen (with all appliances) that is open to the family room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1023 W Cascade Ave
1023 W Cascade Ave, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1023 W Cascades Ave - This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located close to the stadium, close to 37, and close to downtown. Washer, dryer, and dishwasher included in unit. Inquiry to set up a showing! (RLNE4622592)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
545 E Smith Avenue
545 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
545 E Smith Avenue Available 07/29/20 545 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1314 North Lincoln Street
1314 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2150 sqft
1314 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE3639294)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
539 E Smith Avenue
539 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
539 E Smith Avenue Available 08/17/20 539 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
402 E. 10th St.
402 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
402 East 10th - Come by and take a look at this house. It has off street parking, is blocks away from campus, restaurants, downtown, etc. You will enjoy the layout when you move into this place.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mc Doel Gardens
1 Unit Available
601 W Allen Street
601 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
650 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level of a small complex. Located in the McDoel Gardens neighborhood just southwest of downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4131 W Arlington Road
4131 West Arlington Road, Monroe County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Ranch over basement just NW of Bloomington. Convenient location gives you easy access to SR 46 West, SR37 and shopping on the west side. This pet-friendly ranch over basement provides plenty of space for you to live comfortably.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1209 W Aspen Court
1209 West Aspen Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1968 sqft
Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
322 1/2 E 10th Street
322 1/2 E 10th St, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
930 sqft
Amazing location!!! Lower level 3 bedroom duplex! Hard surface flooring throughout with updated appliances and cabinets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
412 E 9th Street
412 East 9th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
1740 sqft
This AMAZING location is not the only benefit of this property!!! This Fully Renovated with high-end finishes home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 beautifulbathrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, dishwasher, private

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
402 S Dunn
402 South Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2220 sqft
This home has a ton of space for entertaining and quiet study time.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Mulligan Place Apartments
205 East 20th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
460 sqft
205 E 20th St. Available August 2020 Available 08/01/20 Available 2020-21 school year! Great Location!! This updated apartment near the stadiums and bus lines is available late July or early August 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Ellettsville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Allisonville
42 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ellettsville, IN

Finding an apartment in Ellettsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Ellettsville 3 BedroomsEllettsville Apartments with GarageEllettsville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ellettsville Apartments with ParkingEllettsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ellettsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEllettsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INWashington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University