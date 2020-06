Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly accessible range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

This is a beautiful one bedroom home with lots of windows to let the sunshine in! It has lovely French doors and a large kitchen and bathroom! Private entry to home with a wheelchair ramp. Apply today!



Tenant responsible for electric



Pets are welcome with restrictions. $150 pet deposit (non-refundable) and $35/month fee per pet.



$30 application fee for every adult over the age of 18 not in school.



Rent is $650.00 per month

Security Deposit $675.00



No evictions within last 3 years



Call office for additional questions. 574-999-1920