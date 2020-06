Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities bathtub oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice 3 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted, newly remodeled bathroom with new bathtub and surround and vanity. House has ramp up to the front door, nice sized back yard and a basement. Washer/dryer hookup on main level.



Pets are welcome with restrictions. $150 pet deposit $35/month fee per pet.



$30 application fee for every adult over the age of 18 not in school.



Rent is $900.00 per month

Security Deposit $900.00



No evictions within last 3 years



Call office for additional questions. 574-999-1920