Connersville, IN
1709 Barbara Ln.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1709 Barbara Ln.

1709 Barbara Lane · (765) 273-7441
Location

1709 Barbara Lane, Connersville, IN 47331

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1709 Barbara Ln. · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1639 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house with garage. - Beautiful 3 bedroom Brick Ranch with lots of space.
This home has nice hardwood flooring, master room had his and her closet with master bath, 2 car attached garage, sun porch, gas fireplace that goes between the living room and kitchen, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen, plenty of extra closet space. Also has central air and a water softener. Tenant pays all utilities.

For a showing call Blue Sky Property Management at 765-273-7441 or visit our website at www.blueskymuncie.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Barbara Ln. have any available units?
1709 Barbara Ln. has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1709 Barbara Ln. have?
Some of 1709 Barbara Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Barbara Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Barbara Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Barbara Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Barbara Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Connersville.
Does 1709 Barbara Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Barbara Ln. does offer parking.
Does 1709 Barbara Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Barbara Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Barbara Ln. have a pool?
No, 1709 Barbara Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Barbara Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1709 Barbara Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Barbara Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Barbara Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Barbara Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1709 Barbara Ln. has units with air conditioning.
