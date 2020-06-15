1709 Barbara Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house with garage. - Beautiful 3 bedroom Brick Ranch with lots of space.

This home has nice hardwood flooring, master room had his and her closet with master bath, 2 car attached garage, sun porch, gas fireplace that goes between the living room and kitchen, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen, plenty of extra closet space. Also has central air and a water softener. Tenant pays all utilities.



For a showing call Blue Sky Property Management at 765-273-7441 or visit our website at www.blueskymuncie.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840271)