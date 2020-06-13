81 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, IN with balcony
Clarksville, Indiana is a town of just over 22,000 people situation on the Ohio River. Jeffersonville and New Albany sit on either side of it, and it’s a great place to find historic sites along with modern shopping and living. It’s home to one of the largest clocks in the world, the Colgate Clock, and also a large fossil bed the Falls of the Ohio State Park. It got its name from a general in the American Revolutionary War and has a rich and varied history dating back to 1783. It’s a friendly place with great schools and a lot to offer its residents. It's not exactly the entertainment hub of the midwest, but if you find you're at a point in life where a quiet, peaceful life sounds better than the thumping basslines of the nighclub across the street, you might just be in heaven here. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clarksville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.