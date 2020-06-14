/
1 bedroom apartments
71 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarksville, IN
9 Units Available
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL COMMUNITY IN CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$622
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Clarksville
1 Unit Available
2121 Culbertson Ave
2121 Culbertson Avenue, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Efficiency Apartment available for rent in New Albany! Conveniently located in Downtown New Albany - near shopping, restaurants, and recreation! Minutes from Louisville, KY. Apartment is 650SF - offered at $650/month.
1 Unit Available
1114 Silverton Ct. #4
1114 Silverton Ct, Clark County, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
900 sqft
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in a beautiful area along Silver Creek. These apartments are in a park-like setting with plenty of privacy only 5-minutes to downtown Louisville.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksville
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,137
725 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$840
594 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
540 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Clifton Heights
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
603 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Central Business District
61 Units Available
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Taylor Berry
263 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$634
521 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Butchertown
27 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Clifton Heights
32 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
5 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
693 sqft
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Bridgepointe Crossing conveniently located in heart of Jeffersonville and just minutes from schools, shopping, Downtown Jeffersonville, Louisville, and the River Ridge Industrial Park.
4 Units Available
King Solomon Apartments
1512 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$680
680 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.