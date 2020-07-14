All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Clarksville Lofts

4423 U.S. 31 · (812) 308-3454
Location

4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN 47129

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 · Avail. Aug 3

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clarksville Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
game room
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials!
Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville. The professional leasing staff is eager for your visit. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
Units range from 468sq/ft - 624sq/ft

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Clarksville Lofts have any available units?
Clarksville Lofts has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Clarksville Lofts have?
Some of Clarksville Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clarksville Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Clarksville Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent! Call or Text us today!
Is Clarksville Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Clarksville Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Clarksville Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Clarksville Lofts offers parking.
Does Clarksville Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clarksville Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clarksville Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Clarksville Lofts has a pool.
Does Clarksville Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Clarksville Lofts has accessible units.
Does Clarksville Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clarksville Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Clarksville Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Clarksville Lofts has units with air conditioning.

