Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clarksville Lofts.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
game room
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville. The professional leasing staff is eager for your visit. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer. Units range from 468sq/ft - 624sq/ft
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water