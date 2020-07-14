Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park fire pit pool bbq/grill internet access parking game room

1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials!

Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville. The professional leasing staff is eager for your visit. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

Units range from 468sq/ft - 624sq/ft