206 West Montgomery Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:00 PM

206 West Montgomery Street

206 West Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 West Montgomery Street, Brazil, IN 47834

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom Lower Apartment
Water and Sewer Included
Tenant Pays Electric
Coin Operated Laundry On Site

Sorry No Pets

3 Ways to View This Property

1. Check out keys at our office – M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.
2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-269-6780. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
3. Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Enjoy your viewing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 West Montgomery Street have any available units?
206 West Montgomery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brazil, IN.
Is 206 West Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 West Montgomery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 West Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 West Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brazil.
Does 206 West Montgomery Street offer parking?
No, 206 West Montgomery Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 West Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 West Montgomery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 West Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 206 West Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 West Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 206 West Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 West Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 West Montgomery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 West Montgomery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 West Montgomery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
