Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:30 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodstock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2620 Braeburn Way
2620 Braeburn Way, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2762 sqft
2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3086 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2745 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4701 McCULLOM LAKE Road
4701 Mccullom Lake Road, McCullom Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN (NOTE SIZE OF ROOMS) LARGE 3 BEDROOM 1.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lake In The Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
9 Indian Trail
9 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedroom and a bath in the main level and a 4th one and a 2nd bath in the walk out English basement. Lots of hardwood floor in the mail level and huge back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
5500 sqft
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
880 Dietz Street
880 Deitz Street, Marengo, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Immaculate rental home has all you could want! Lovely hardwood floors throughout majority of floors which include large living/dining room with woodburning fireplace that is flanked by built in bookcases.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Fieldcrest Farms
1 Unit Available
1500 Arquilla Dr
1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease.

Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
Princeton Crossing
1 Unit Available
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
City Guide for Woodstock, IL

Residents of Woodstock celebrate Ground Hog Day every early February, and you're invited. However, it might not be the mud-fest you might be expecting in a place called Woodstock.

Woodstock in Illinois, once known as Centerville, is a place where most people find it impossible not to fall in love with. It is situated northwest of Chicago. According to the 2010 census, 24,770 people call Woodstock home. In 2007, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the town one of the leading Dozen Distinctive Destinations. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodstock, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodstock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

