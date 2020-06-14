18 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL with hardwood floors
Residents of Woodstock celebrate Ground Hog Day every early February, and you're invited. However, it might not be the mud-fest you might be expecting in a place called Woodstock.
Woodstock in Illinois, once known as Centerville, is a place where most people find it impossible not to fall in love with. It is situated northwest of Chicago. According to the 2010 census, 24,770 people call Woodstock home. In 2007, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the town one of the leading Dozen Distinctive Destinations. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodstock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.