18 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL with hardwood floors

Residents of Woodstock celebrate Ground Hog Day every early February, and you're invited. However, it might not be the mud-fest you might be expecting in a place called Woodstock.

Woodstock in Illinois, once known as Centerville, is a place where most people find it impossible not to fall in love with. It is situated northwest of Chicago. According to the 2010 census, 24,770 people call Woodstock home. In 2007, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the town one of the leading Dozen Distinctive Destinations. See more