1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wood River, IL
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Wood River
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wood River
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
Spanish Lake
144 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Spanish Lake
18 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Christian Hill
1 Unit Available
206 State Street A
206 State St, Alton, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Lincoln Lofts overlooking downtown Alton - Property Id: 301018 *NO IN PERSON TOURS AT THIS TIME - PRERESERVE WITH DEPOSIT (if unit is still available when it becomes vacant a video tour will be available)* Gorgeous 2nd
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.
