pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Western Springs, IL
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.
Results within 5 miles of Western Springs
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
3 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
980 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
South Maywood
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
288 Oxford Avenue 3
288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
630 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009 Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5075 1
5075 1st Avenue, Lyons, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1St FL. Spacious 3BR, Ample Closet Space, Pets Ok - Property Id: 295647 SS appliances, granite counters, lots of kitchen cabinet storage. Updated vintage charm throughout. Features a Transom window over the kitchen back door.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
829 South Monroe Street
829 South Monroe Street, Hinsdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1160 sqft
Totally renovated! Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 baths ranch, 2 fabulous newer kitchen and baths, best location near ALL schools, walk to The Community House. Good credit a must. Pets may be acceptable with pet deposit. Av Must use lessor's lease.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
25 Oxford Avenue
25 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1778 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1245 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 10 miles of Western Springs
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
26 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
20 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,400
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
