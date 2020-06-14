Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Hills
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 14

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.
Results within 10 miles of Vernon Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as :

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$995
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 E Palatine Rd 2B
19 E Palatine Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM WITH 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 268474 Available May 1st All new laminate flooring New appliances New paint High rated school district 2 car parkings Extra storage room In building laundry Walking distance to shopping and restaurants Close

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
475 Plum Creek Drive
475 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS REMODELED UNIT IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42"CHERRYWOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. OPENED TO LR/DR.HARDWOOD FLOORS. NICE OVERSIZED BATHROOM WITH SHOWER.PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEW OF SWIMMING POOL & POND.

June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report. Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vernon Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month

Vernon Hills rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vernon Hills stand at $1,358 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. Vernon Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Vernon Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vernon Hills

    As rents have increased marginally in Vernon Hills, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vernon Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Vernon Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Vernon Hills.
    • While Vernon Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vernon Hills than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Vernon Hills is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

