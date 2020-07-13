43 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Vernon Hills, IL

July 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report. Vernon Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vernon Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vernon Hills rents decline sharply over the past month Vernon Hills rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vernon Hills stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,586 for a two-bedroom. Vernon Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the Chicago Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Vernon Hills throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.

Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.

Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vernon Hills Rent growth in Vernon Hills has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vernon Hills is less affordable for renters. Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.

Vernon Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,586 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Vernon Hills remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vernon Hills than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Vernon Hills is more than twice that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Chicago $1,100 $1,290 -0.2% 0.1% Aurora $1,130 $1,320 -0.2% -1.4% Joliet $970 $1,140 -0.1% 1.5% Naperville $1,500 $1,760 0 -0.6% Elgin $1,000 $1,180 0 0.8% Waukegan $870 $1,020 0.2% 2.3% Hammond $850 $1,000 0 0.7% Arlington Heights $1,240 $1,460 -0.4% -3% Evanston $1,320 $1,550 -0.6% -1.4% Schaumburg $1,440 $1,690 -0.4% 0.2% Bolingbrook $1,300 $1,530 -0.2% -1.6% Palatine $1,180 $1,390 0 0.9% Des Plaines $990 $1,160 -1% 0.4% Wheaton $1,290 $1,510 -0.7% 0.8% Hoffman Estates $1,090 $1,280 -0.2% -0.5% Oak Park $860 $1,010 -0.1% 2.4% Lombard $1,340 $1,580 -0.3% -2.6% Buffalo Grove $1,350 $1,590 -0.1% -1.2% Carol Stream $1,180 $1,390 0.1% 1.6% Romeoville $1,610 $1,900 -0.6% -1% Wheeling $1,150 $1,350 0.1% 0.9% Calumet City $870 $1,030 0 0.4% Merrillville $980 $1,150 -0.2% 1.5% Glendale Heights $1,150 $1,360 -0.4% 2.9% St. Charles $1,290 $1,510 -0.1% 0.5% Woodridge $1,200 $1,410 0 -2.3% Gurnee $1,210 $1,430 -1.2% -5.2% Chicago Heights $920 $1,080 0.1% 0.6% Lansing $830 $980 0 -2.8% Vernon Hills $1,350 $1,590 -0.8% 0.2% Woodstock $980 $1,160 0.1% 1.1% Westmont $1,310 $1,540 -0.9% -0.8% Zion $900 $1,060 0.1% 1.5% Rolling Meadows $1,280 $1,510 -0.6% 1.3% Lisle $1,230 $1,450 -0.6% 1.5% Park Forest $1,000 $1,170 0.1% 1.4% Richton Park $1,060 $1,250 0 0.9% See More

