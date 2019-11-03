All apartments in Tolono
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:13 PM

201 W. Reynolds St.

201 West Reynolds Street · (217) 352-1234
Location

201 West Reynolds Street, Tolono, IL 61880

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 W. Reynolds St. · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
201 W. Reynolds St. Available 11/15/19 201 W. Reynolds, Tolono - Recently updated, 2 bedroom ,1 bath. All new siding, roof, windows and HVAC unit. 1 car attached garage.

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $2,000 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,000. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $2,000. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $3,000, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE4667859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W. Reynolds St. have any available units?
201 W. Reynolds St. has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 W. Reynolds St. have?
Some of 201 W. Reynolds St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W. Reynolds St. currently offering any rent specials?
201 W. Reynolds St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W. Reynolds St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 W. Reynolds St. is pet friendly.
Does 201 W. Reynolds St. offer parking?
Yes, 201 W. Reynolds St. does offer parking.
Does 201 W. Reynolds St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W. Reynolds St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W. Reynolds St. have a pool?
No, 201 W. Reynolds St. does not have a pool.
Does 201 W. Reynolds St. have accessible units?
No, 201 W. Reynolds St. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W. Reynolds St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W. Reynolds St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W. Reynolds St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 W. Reynolds St. has units with air conditioning.
