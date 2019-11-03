Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

201 W. Reynolds St. Available 11/15/19 201 W. Reynolds, Tolono - Recently updated, 2 bedroom ,1 bath. All new siding, roof, windows and HVAC unit. 1 car attached garage.



Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $2,000 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,000. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $2,000. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $3,000, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!



(RLNE4667859)