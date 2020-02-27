All apartments in Springfield
2656 S. 8th St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2656 S. 8th St.

2656 South 8th Street · (217) 679-5224
Location

2656 South 8th Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Harvard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2656 S. 8th St. · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
garage
Cute 4 Bedroom house in Harvard Park Neighborhood!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - Come see this cozy little home, Section 8 friendly, large room along with a bonus room. This is a Must See!! Cute kitchen with a large pantry and plenty of storage. Dining area and living room have beautiful hard wood floors. Basement holds two of the bedrooms with additional space for a lounge/TV/ gaming area, as well as the washer dryer hook ups. The 2 main level bedrooms feature spacious closets, carpet, and plenty of natural light. This house also has a large, fenced in yard and a detached 2 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4629909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 S. 8th St. have any available units?
2656 S. 8th St. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 S. 8th St. have?
Some of 2656 S. 8th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 S. 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2656 S. 8th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 S. 8th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2656 S. 8th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 2656 S. 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2656 S. 8th St. does offer parking.
Does 2656 S. 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 S. 8th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 S. 8th St. have a pool?
No, 2656 S. 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2656 S. 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 2656 S. 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 S. 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2656 S. 8th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
