2656 S. 8th St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking garage

Cute 4 Bedroom house in Harvard Park Neighborhood!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - Come see this cozy little home, Section 8 friendly, large room along with a bonus room. This is a Must See!! Cute kitchen with a large pantry and plenty of storage. Dining area and living room have beautiful hard wood floors. Basement holds two of the bedrooms with additional space for a lounge/TV/ gaming area, as well as the washer dryer hook ups. The 2 main level bedrooms feature spacious closets, carpet, and plenty of natural light. This house also has a large, fenced in yard and a detached 2 car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4629909)