20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, IL

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Trevi Gardens
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$656
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$676
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
13 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$705
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 1 at 06:36pm
41 Units Available
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$780
950 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL IF RENTED BEFORE JULY 1!!! - Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath house. Large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, spacious kitchen, new paint and flooring. Large closets, tons of storage, and much more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
1819 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1667 sqft
Extra Large 3 Bedroom Single Family- Section 8 Welcome - No Cats Allowed (RLNE2389350)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2823 Cronin Dr
2823 Cronin Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682 Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
3112 Rutgers Dr
3112 Rutgers Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
West-Side 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 307904 West-side 3-bed, 2-bath home in neighborhood off of Wabash near White Oaks Mall.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Near South
2065 S Fifth Street
2065 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
2065 S Fifth Street - Property Id: 304100 A great American four square home updated kitchen and bath Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304100 Property Id 304100 (RLNE5871324)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Joyce
2220 Joyce Lane, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family - Section 8 Welcome - open floor plan with new vinyl flooring through out the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3713298)

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 W Adams
1550 West Adams Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
837 sqft
Two bedroom house in a great location! - This two bedroom one bathroom home is near Washington Park. It has a full basement, that is unfinished. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Most pets welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
1 Unit Available
Harvard Park
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1921 S Pope
1921 South Pope Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Spacious home for rent at 1921 S Pope- - This home is both functional and cozy, complete with enough space for whatever you may need to accommodate for! It has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Pet friendly with a deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
606 Oakbrook Ave
606 Oakbrook Avenue, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Chatham 3-Bed, 2-Bath with Fenced Backyard - Property Id: 312192 3-bed, 2-bath, Chatham duplex.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Nightingale Dr
19 Nightingale Drive, Sangamon County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4-Bed, 2.5-Bath House on West-Side Springfield - Property Id: 313816 4-bed, 2.5-bath house within the Pleasant Plains school district.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
317 Pintail Dr
317 Pintail Dr, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath Sherman stunner - Property Id: 313940 Gorgeous nearly new 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with all the upgrades you can imagine. Soft close white shaker cabinets and drawers with granite countertops in kitchens and baths.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
465 W Quail Roost Ct
465 West Quail Roost Court, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Sherman 3-Bed, 2-Bath, Williamsville schools - Property Id: 290742 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located in Sherman.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Lost Tree Dr
710 Lost Tree Drive, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1658 sqft
710 Lost Tree Drive - 3BR/2BA Duplex - Property Id: 311101 Wonderful updated duplex unit in Sherman, IL. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, open concept, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, laundry room, and attached 2 car garage. Fenced backyard with nice deck.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
154 Wintergreen Ave
154 Wintergreen Drive, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Wintergreen - Property Id: 310638 Cute and updated duplex in Chatham. Great location that backs up to the Park. Landlord provides lawn care and trash. Tenant covers utilities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

July 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rents increased moderately over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $560 for a one-bedroom apartment and $726 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Springfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign, Aurora, and Naperville, where two-bedrooms go for $898, $1,324, and $1,765, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.7%, -1.4%, and -0.6%).
    • Waukegan, Joliet, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 1.5%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Springfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $726 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Springfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

