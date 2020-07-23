/
sangamon county
33 Apartments for rent in Sangamon County, IL📍
Trevi Gardens
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$705
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.
Trevi Gardens
132 CAPRI Lane
132 Capri Lane, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
Looking for a new place? Check out this cute duplex just a block from 80 acre Southwind Park, with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a 1 car garage. Recently painted with laminate floors and washer/dryer included.
Chatham
119 Foxx Manor Drive
119 Foxx Manor Drive, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Spacious home in popular Foxx Creek with Chatham schools! Open floor plan w/ lots of storage. Hardwood floors in living room & foyer; granite counter tops in kitchen w stainless steel appliances. Master suite w/ walk in closet & double sinks.
5223 Deerwood Lk
5223 Deerwood Lake, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
UIS/Lake Area 2-Bed, 1.5-Bath in Chatham Schools - Property Id: 312208 2-bed, 1.5 bath duplex near UIS and Lake Springfield.
Harvard Park
2269 S. 11th
2269 South 11th Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed house with a basement!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - 2 bed 1 bath house ready for immediate occupancy.
19 Nightingale Dr
19 Nightingale Drive, Sangamon County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4-Bed, 2.5-Bath House on West-Side Springfield - Property Id: 313816 4-bed, 2.5-bath house within the Pleasant Plains school district.
1532 Maureen Ct.
1532 Maureen Court, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1465 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Forrest Hills Subdivision - Property Id: 37217 Beautiful single family home in the west side subdivision of Forrest Hills. Centrally located, it is convenient to downtown, state offices, north end, and west side access.
2823 Cronin Dr
2823 Cronin Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682 Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield.
Westchester
3112 Rutgers Dr
3112 Rutgers Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
West-Side 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 307904 West-side 3-bed, 2-bath home in neighborhood off of Wabash near White Oaks Mall.
1126 east Cedar
1126 East Cedar Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5747180)
Bunn Park
2363 s. 13th
2363 South 13th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5712378)
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL IF RENTED BEFORE JULY 1!!! - Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath house. Large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, spacious kitchen, new paint and flooring. Large closets, tons of storage, and much more.
1504 Brenda Court
1504 Brenda Court, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1048 sqft
1504 Brenda Court Available 08/08/20 Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom on the North West side! $1100 - This home is in a great location, has a fenced in backyard, washer dryer hook-ups, bi-level home, pet friendly.
1701 W Governor
1701 West Governor Street, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
1856 sqft
1701 W Governor Available 08/08/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Home at 1701 W Governor - Lovely home for rent on the west side of town near tons of amenities.
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1825 Martin Luther King Drive
1825 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom House- Central air! Section 8 ONLY!!!! - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large basement for storage, bright sunroom, large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, and so much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3311622)
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
1819 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1667 sqft
Extra Large 3 Bedroom Single Family- Section 8 Welcome - No Cats Allowed (RLNE2389350)
Chatham
401 E MULBERRY – 1
401 E Mulberry St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 401 E MULBERRY – 1 in Chatham. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Side Koke Mill
3000 W LAWRENCE Avenue
3000 West Lawrence Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2128 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch home in quiet neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen. Spacious living room and family room. Washer/Dryer included. Beautiful wooded backyard. 2 car attached garage.
703 County Highway 45 - 12
703 North Main Street, Loami, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Are you looking for a new place to call home in New Berlin school district? Connor Properties has exactly what you're looking for! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with w/d hookup, all electric units, and shared patio/yard in Loami is perfect
Chatham
611 E MULBERRY
611 East Mulberry Street, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
2 BED WITH HUGE KIT AND HUGE GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME
Chatham
108 Eagle Ridge Drive - 1
108 Eagle Ridge Dr, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This absolutely gorgeous three bedroom two bath townhouse is everything you need and it's move in ready! Fenced in yard, front loading washer and dryer included in rent, attached one car garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, and stainless steel
Historic West Side
823 West Monroe Street
823 West Monroe Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean & bright 2 bedroom, close to hospitals and downtown. Fully furnished, including all appliances, tableware and linens. Rent includes water and heat. private laundry in basement. 1 car garage space included. NO PETS - NO SMOKING
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sangamon County area include Bradley University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, University of Illinois at Springfield, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Peoria, Springfield, Bloomington, Normal, and Decatur have apartments for rent.