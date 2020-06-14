Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Silvis, IL with garage

Silvis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 10th Street
119 10th Street, Silvis, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1156 sqft
COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard. Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates. Stove and Fridge supplied.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
304 8th street
304 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Silvis house for rent - Property Id: 240140 Updated 2 bedroom house in quiet neighborhood. Close to park and school. New flooring, recently painted rooms, new carpet in bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances. Enclosed front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Silvis
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$737
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$902
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.
Results within 5 miles of Silvis
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1756 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 2nd St
105 2nd Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
815 sqft
105 2nd Street, Colona, IL 61241 - Rent is $925, and the tenant is responsible for paying gas, electric, water, and sewer bills. A security deposit of $925 is required upon signing.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4066 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3212 DUNDEE Street
3212 Dundee Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1164 sqft
Neat and clean 4 bedroom home in the Pleasant Valley School district. Over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space. 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bath. 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Walkout basement. Fenced yard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3430 HOLIDAY Court
3430 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garden level apartment. Fresh paint and flooring. Rent includes 1 attached garage. Off street and on street parking. Common area coin operated laundry. Close to elementary school & shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5102 25 Avenue Court
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
$1,100
978 sqft
Completely Remodeled Throughout...Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom & Walk-In Closet.
Results within 10 miles of Silvis
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$915
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Moline
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alcoa District
1 Unit Available
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3806 PRAIRIE Lane
3806 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, finished basement townhouse in Pleasant Valley School district. Close to shopping & interstate & everything.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1149 Kirkwood Blvd
1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Silvis, IL

Silvis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

