Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

339 Pintail Drive

339 Pintail Drive · (217) 306-0986
Location

339 Pintail Drive, Sherman, IL 62684

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 339 Pintail Drive · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Brand-new Duplex at 339 Pintail in Sherman, IL - This gorgeous duplex was just built in the fall of 2017. It is complete with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! It is located in Sherman, Williamsville school district. All stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a glass back splash. Locally owned and managed. Contact us for a showing today at 217-306-0986.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

