339 Pintail Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, Brand-new Duplex at 339 Pintail in Sherman, IL - This gorgeous duplex was just built in the fall of 2017. It is complete with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! It is located in Sherman, Williamsville school district. All stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a glass back splash. Locally owned and managed. Contact us for a showing today at 217-306-0986.
(RLNE3928676)