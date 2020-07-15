/
sherman
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Sherman, IL📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
465 W Quail Roost Ct
465 West Quail Roost Court, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Sherman 3-Bed, 2-Bath, Williamsville schools - Property Id: 290742 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located in Sherman.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
710 Lost Tree Dr
710 Lost Tree Drive, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1658 sqft
710 Lost Tree Drive - 3BR/2BA Duplex - Property Id: 311101 Wonderful updated duplex unit in Sherman, IL. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, open concept, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, laundry room, and attached 2 car garage. Fenced backyard with nice deck.
Results within 10 miles of Sherman
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Trevi Gardens
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
10 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Last updated June 1 at 06:36 PM
41 Units Available
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1532 Maureen Ct.
1532 Maureen Court, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1465 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Forrest Hills Subdivision - Property Id: 37217 Beautiful single family home in the west side subdivision of Forrest Hills. Centrally located, it is convenient to downtown, state offices, north end, and west side access.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1126 east Cedar
1126 East Cedar Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5747180)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$780
950 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL IF RENTED BEFORE JULY 1!!! - Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath house. Large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, spacious kitchen, new paint and flooring. Large closets, tons of storage, and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
1819 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1667 sqft
Extra Large 3 Bedroom Single Family- Section 8 Welcome - No Cats Allowed (RLNE2389350)
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
3112 Rutgers Dr
3112 Rutgers Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
West-Side 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 307904 West-side 3-bed, 2-bath home in neighborhood off of Wabash near White Oaks Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Near South
2065 S Fifth Street
2065 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
2065 S Fifth Street - Property Id: 304100 A great American four square home updated kitchen and bath Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304100 Property Id 304100 (RLNE5871324)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2220 Joyce
2220 Joyce Lane, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family - Section 8 Welcome - open floor plan with new vinyl flooring through out the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3713298)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1825 Martin Luther King Drive
1825 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom House- Central air! Section 8 ONLY!!!! - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large basement for storage, bright sunroom, large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, and so much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3311622)
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Nightingale Dr
19 Nightingale Drive, Sangamon County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4-Bed, 2.5-Bath House on West-Side Springfield - Property Id: 313816 4-bed, 2.5-bath house within the Pleasant Plains school district.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bunn Park
2363 s. 13th
2363 South 13th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5712378)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Vinegar Hill
509 W. Allen
509 West Allen Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Recently Remodeled! Fresh paint! New flooring! - This is a 3BR 2 BA house that has been recently updated. New flooring has been installed in the foyer, dining room, kitchen, bathroom downstairs, laundry room, hallway and bedroom.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 W Adams
1550 West Adams Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
837 sqft
Two bedroom house in a great location! - This two bedroom one bathroom home is near Washington Park. It has a full basement, that is unfinished. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Most pets welcome.
Last updated October 12 at 10:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvard Park
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1921 S Pope
1921 South Pope Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Spacious home for rent at 1921 S Pope- - This home is both functional and cozy, complete with enough space for whatever you may need to accommodate for! It has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Pet friendly with a deposit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
211 N Lincoln St Apt 5
211 N Lincoln St, Athens, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning apartment is an incredible opportunity you will not want to miss. Just sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
823 West Monroe Street
823 West Monroe Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean & bright 2 bedroom, close to hospitals and downtown. Fully furnished, including all appliances, tableware and linens. Rent includes water and heat. private laundry in basement. 1 car garage space included. NO PETS - NO SMOKING
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sherman area include University of Illinois at Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sherman from include Springfield, Decatur, Chatham, and Pekin.