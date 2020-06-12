/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rock Island, IL
East Central Rock Island
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.
Longview
1229 14-1/2 St.
1229 14 1/2 St, Rock Island, IL
Large 5 Bedroom Rental Home with Garage - Indeed this home is awesome. Freshly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. Pets allowed. 24 month lease.
East Central Rock Island
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)
7918 9th St W
7918 9th Street West, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1650 sqft
7918 9th St W Available 07/01/20 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL - Check out this newly renovated house located at 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL Situated on a corner lot with a park, shopping, dining, and a school within a mile.
Longview
1220 12th St
1220 12th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1560 sqft
3 Bedroom Cozy Single Family Home at Rock Island, IL - *** Get HALF OFF First Month Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL *** Cozy three bedroom home in an established Rock Island neighborhood.
Longview
1232 15th St
1232 15th Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Beds/2 Baths Home in Rock Island with 2 Car Garage - * HALF OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special!* This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available. This large home has been updated and is in great move in condition.
College Circle
3375 Serenity Place
3375 Serenity Pl, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind.
Saukie
3712 24th Ave
3712 24th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Large master bath and family room. Two decks on lower level, deck off master bedroom. Lovely back yard with pond and shed. Pets welcome with and additional $400.
East Central Rock Island
4206 23rd Ave
4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island.
Central Rock Island
2426 30th Street
2426 30th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom detached garage hardwood floors Currently occupied by tenant, so move in date will be determined upon an approved application. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5591973)
Results within 1 mile of Rock Island
Prospect Park
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Island
Verified
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1095 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Northwest Davenport
1321 W. 13th St.
1321 West 13th Street, Davenport, IA
Large 4 Bedroom Home - Freshly Remodeled - Welcome to your NEW home! This was freshly renovated and is now in great move in condition. Comes up with 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot.
Alcoa District
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
North Side
1716 W 58th St
1716 West 58th Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom home in northwest Davenport. Full fenced yard. Pets negotiable (RLNE5743386)
Stensvad District
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.
625 LeClaire St
625 Leclaire Street, Davenport, IA
Wonderful 4 Beds/1.5 Bath Home in Davenport Neighborhood! - This updated home in Davenport is NOW ready for occupancy. It has 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, central air, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease.
224 S Pine Street
224 South Pine Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1671 sqft
COMING SOON 3 bedroom 1 bath Davenport Iowa - COMING SOON PET FRIENDLY Call today to schedule a tour! (309) 786-3955 (RLNE3996147)
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.
2230 Redwood Avenue
2230 Redwood Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1322 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent in Davenport, IA - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! This 3 beds 2 baths rental home is NOW ready to accept tenant.
Northwest Davenport
2309 N Fairmount St
2309 North Fairmount Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
816 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Davenport with Central Air - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Davenport is now available for rent.
Northwest Davenport
2037 N. Ohio Ave
2037 North Ohio Avenue, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Tons of Great Features for this 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! Indeed this home is a great place to call HOME. Lot of great features is available here. A one car attached garage and a large yard is very nice.