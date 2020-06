Amenities

This 2 Story Duplex has Both Units for RENT at $750.00 a Month on Main Level and $700.00 on the Upper Level....BOTH Include a 1 car garage / parking spot....Plus Additional Off Street Parking. Both apartments have Two Bedrooms and One Gorgeous Bathroom. Along with Private Laundry Area (Main Level has Laundry Hook-Ups Inside Unit) Upper Unit has Laundry Hook Ups in Basement. All Appliances Included. Both Units have 2 Bedrooms, Nice Sized Living Room , Formal Dining Room and Completely Remodeled Kitchens and Bathrooms. Beautiful Covered Front Porch and Covered Back Porch Sitting on a Small Corner Lot. This is a Must To See!! Walking Distance to.... Augustana College / Alleman High School and Lincoln Park. Very Well Maintained.