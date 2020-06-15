All apartments in Rock Island
Find more places like 7918 9th St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Island, IL
/
7918 9th St W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7918 9th St W

7918 9th Street West · (309) 933-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7918 9th Street West, Rock Island, IL 61201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7918 9th St W · Avail. Jul 1

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7918 9th St W Available 07/01/20 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL - Check out this newly renovated house located at 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL

Situated on a corner lot with a park, shopping, dining, and a school within a mile. The main level holds the living room and eat-in kitchen with updated tile flooring, cabinets, and counter-tops. The upper level is home to three bedrooms and a full bath. The Master bedroom provides a balcony overlooking the fenced backyard. Laundry is on the lower level and there's a three-quarter bath in the basement.
1 car attached garage
Central A/C with forced-air heating
quiet neighborhood
Nearby Schools: Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Edison Jr. High, Rock Island High

Call or Text (626) 788-5679

(RLNE4985150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 9th St W have any available units?
7918 9th St W has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7918 9th St W have?
Some of 7918 9th St W's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 9th St W currently offering any rent specials?
7918 9th St W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 9th St W pet-friendly?
No, 7918 9th St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Island.
Does 7918 9th St W offer parking?
Yes, 7918 9th St W does offer parking.
Does 7918 9th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 9th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 9th St W have a pool?
No, 7918 9th St W does not have a pool.
Does 7918 9th St W have accessible units?
No, 7918 9th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 9th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7918 9th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7918 9th St W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7918 9th St W has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7918 9th St W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rock Island 1 BedroomsRock Island 2 Bedrooms
Rock Island 3 BedroomsRock Island Apartments with Balcony
Rock Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, IL
Bettendorf, IAEast Moline, IL
Carbon Cliff, ILMuscatine, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity