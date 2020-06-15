Amenities

7918 9th St W Available 07/01/20 - Check out this newly renovated house located at 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL



Situated on a corner lot with a park, shopping, dining, and a school within a mile. The main level holds the living room and eat-in kitchen with updated tile flooring, cabinets, and counter-tops. The upper level is home to three bedrooms and a full bath. The Master bedroom provides a balcony overlooking the fenced backyard. Laundry is on the lower level and there's a three-quarter bath in the basement.

1 car attached garage

Central A/C with forced-air heating

quiet neighborhood

Nearby Schools: Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Edison Jr. High, Rock Island High



Call or Text (626) 788-5679



