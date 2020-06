Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent lowered 5/18!

Cozy new updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Spacious living room

New stainless steel appliances

New flooring

Everything updated and ready for you!

Located on the Rock Island/Moline border near Augustana



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Washer and dryer hookups are not available in this unit. Must make 3x the rental amount for income to qualify. Minimum credit score 575. No prior evictions. Pet friendly with a fee. Available 7/6/2020.



Book a showing and make this your next move!