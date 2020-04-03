All apartments in Rock Island
Rock Island, IL
3375 Serenity Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

3375 Serenity Place

3375 Serenity Pl · (563) 332-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3375 Serenity Pl, Rock Island, IL 61201
College Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind. The kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar are perfect for entertaining! The dine in kitchen is open to the very spacious living room giving a great flow. All three bedrooms complete with ceiling fans and en suite bathroom in master bedroom. The community area will make you feel right at home with a basketball court, pavilions, barbecues and more. Located near major shopping, dining, golf course and Black Hawk State Park. Pet friendly. No smoking. Don't miss your chance to call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 Serenity Place have any available units?
3375 Serenity Place has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3375 Serenity Place have?
Some of 3375 Serenity Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 Serenity Place currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Serenity Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Serenity Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3375 Serenity Place is pet friendly.
Does 3375 Serenity Place offer parking?
No, 3375 Serenity Place does not offer parking.
Does 3375 Serenity Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 Serenity Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Serenity Place have a pool?
No, 3375 Serenity Place does not have a pool.
Does 3375 Serenity Place have accessible units?
No, 3375 Serenity Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Serenity Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3375 Serenity Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3375 Serenity Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3375 Serenity Place does not have units with air conditioning.
