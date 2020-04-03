3375 Serenity Place

Amenities

This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind. The kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar are perfect for entertaining! The dine in kitchen is open to the very spacious living room giving a great flow. All three bedrooms complete with ceiling fans and en suite bathroom in master bedroom. The community area will make you feel right at home with a basketball court, pavilions, barbecues and more. Located near major shopping, dining, golf course and Black Hawk State Park. Pet friendly. No smoking. Don't miss your chance to call this place home!