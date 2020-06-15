All apartments in Rock Island
Find more places like 3217 26th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Island, IL
/
3217 26th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3217 26th St

3217 26th Street · (563) 514-4956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3217 26th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201
Blackhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3217 26th St · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home - RENT READY! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent *

Come and check out this great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home in Rock Island. Appliances are included and is pet friendly. With backyard fenced, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 2 off street parking spot. 24 month lease.

Call us at 563-514-4956 today and set an appointment, this would be your new house to treasure!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE2707054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 26th St have any available units?
3217 26th St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3217 26th St have?
Some of 3217 26th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
3217 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 3217 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 3217 26th St does offer parking.
Does 3217 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 26th St have a pool?
No, 3217 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 3217 26th St have accessible units?
No, 3217 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 26th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3217 26th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3217 26th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rock Island 1 BedroomsRock Island 2 Bedrooms
Rock Island 3 BedroomsRock Island Apartments with Balcony
Rock Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, IL
Bettendorf, IAEast Moline, IL
Carbon Cliff, ILMuscatine, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity