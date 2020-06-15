3217 26th St

Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home - RENT READY! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent *



Come and check out this great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home in Rock Island. Appliances are included and is pet friendly. With backyard fenced, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 2 off street parking spot. 24 month lease.



Call us at 563-514-4956 today and set an appointment, this would be your new house to treasure!



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



