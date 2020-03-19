2840 7th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Have you been looking for a house to own in the Rock Island area? Heres your opportunity to rent to own!



Rent to own: $7500 down payment



Purchase Price:$75,000



Monthly payment with option: $770(taxes, insurance, principle, interest included)



2 story home with laundry hookups on main level. There is one bedroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms on the upstairs level. You will absolutely enjoy the Eat-in kitchen with updated cabinets and countertops. Comes with gas stove, refrigerator, new carpet in each room, and a large dining area!



text or call 309-204-0617 to schedule a showing and start the application process