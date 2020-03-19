All apartments in Rock Island
Find more places like 2840 7th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Island, IL
/
2840 7th Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

2840 7th Ave

2840 7th Avenue · (309) 204-0617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2840 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201
Greenbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Have you been looking for a house to own in the Rock Island area? Heres your opportunity to rent to own!

Rent to own: $7500 down payment

Purchase Price:$75,000

Monthly payment with option: $770(taxes, insurance, principle, interest included)

2 story home with laundry hookups on main level. There is one bedroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms on the upstairs level. You will absolutely enjoy the Eat-in kitchen with updated cabinets and countertops. Comes with gas stove, refrigerator, new carpet in each room, and a large dining area!

text or call 309-204-0617 to schedule a showing and start the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 7th Ave have any available units?
2840 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Island, IL.
What amenities does 2840 7th Ave have?
Some of 2840 7th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2840 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2840 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 2840 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2840 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 2840 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2840 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2840 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2840 7th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2840 7th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rock Island 1 BedroomsRock Island 2 Bedrooms
Rock Island 3 BedroomsRock Island Apartments with Balcony
Rock Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, IL
Bettendorf, IAEast Moline, IL
Carbon Cliff, ILMuscatine, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity