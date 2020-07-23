241 Apartments for rent in Riverside, IL with garages

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3024 Harlem Avenue
3024 South Harlem Avenue, Riverside, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
Recently updated MCM apartment in historic Riverside! Condo quality finishes, modern kitchen with dishwasher, and updated bath. Hardwood flooring throughout. Central heat and air. Spacious laundry area inside building.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Bloomingbank Road
125 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside, IL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4233 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME CONSISTING OF 15 ROOMS AND 5.1 BATHS WITH NANNY QUARTERS IS LOCATED IN THE FIRST DIVISION OF HISTORIC RIVERSIDE. WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN, LIBRARY, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,680
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,518
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
40 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,573
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,571
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
25 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1021 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
319 South Maple Avenue
319 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
For sale, rent or rent to own! Classic, move in ready Row House in best possible close to downtown Oak Park, walk to absolutely everything location! Dramatic space offers soaring ceilings, 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 garage and 4

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Des Plaines Ave
126 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/01/20 Pleasant two-bedroom home for rent - Property Id: 322080 Newly decorated two bedroom house near the heart of Forest Park. 1 garage space included. Stove/fridge/dishwasher/ and washer & dryer included.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Des Plaines
520 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
520 Rentals LLC - Property Id: 131678 Great Location Meets Modern Living.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
217 North Grove Avenue
217 North Grove Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1654 sqft
Expertly renovated and one of a kind, this Victorian-style townhome community won a Historic Preservation Award and is nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting in the heart of the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2806 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Oak Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1130 Washington Boulevard
1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,508
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic downtown Oak Park location with restaurants, shopping, Lake street theater and beautiful parks at your front door! This well maintained professionally managed building offers a stunning rooftop deck with city views, 24 hour fitness center

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
600 South Oak Park Avenue
600 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
As spacious as a single family home, this enormous 3 bedroom unit offers large living spaces, an updated kitchen, it's own washer/dryer in basement, secured 7'X10' storage unit, shared outdoor space and 2 parking spaces! Plenty of space to spread

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Berwyn
1821 Grove Avenue
1821 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Very large redone unit new kitchen, new baths , refinished wood floors, Newer windows new appearances in kitchen. Close to transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand new townhome for lease! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. Split level main floor has living room with extra tall ceiling, dining room right next to kitchen with closet pantry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
624 South 6th Avenue
624 6th Avenue, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 624 South 6th Avenue in La Grange. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
101 North Euclid Avenue
101 North Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Beautiful town-home (c.2003) in the heart of central Oak Park. Pristine hardwood floors. Grand living room with stately gas fireplace. Custom granite, maple and stainless kitchen with breakfast bar. Luxurious lower level family room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Berwyn
3138 Ridgeland Avenue
3138 Ridgeland Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3138 Ridgeland Avenue in Berwyn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Circle Avenue
214 Circle Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom , private lot parking for additional $25, all newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closet, Agent owned
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Riverside, IL

Riverside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

