Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pingree Grove, IL

Finding an apartment in Pingree Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...



Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1967 Peninsula Ct
1967 Peninsula Court, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1925 sqft
With just under 2,000 square feet of open living area, there is more than enough room for everyone to have a place of their own with space for mingling guests, if you love entertaining! Between the living room, family room, and loft area upstairs,
Results within 10 miles of Pingree Grove




Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
$
38 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.




Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!




Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.




Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,207
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.




Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
40 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,214
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.




Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
30 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.




Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
68 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.




Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.



Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
100 E Chicago St - 601
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
803 sqft
STUNNING views of Downtown Elgin and the Fox River Newly Rehabbed Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters Great Peninsula that doubles as Breakfast Bar Brand New Black Appliances with Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove and



Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Melrose Court
61 Melrose Ct, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1560 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom with unfinished basement located right next to the Fox River. This home has brand new carpet throughout and is being professionally painted. Unit has a private driveway and large double car garage.



Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
988 Camelot Drive
988 Camelot Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1048 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooking patio and fenced in yard. Close to school and shopping. Family room and full bath in lower level. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.



Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Winding Creek of Algonquin
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILINGS, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, OFFICE/DEN, AND FULL BASEMENT.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1003 Crane
1003 Crane Pt, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1980 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BDRM PLUS LOFT OR OPTIONAL 3RD BDRM. BOASTS 1980 SQ FT. INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE 42" MAPLE CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. COMMUNITY FEATURES 90 ACRES OF PRESERVED WETLAND AND WOODLANDS.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2422 Emily Lane
2422 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1980 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse with easy access to Randall Road featuring 2 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. English basement has family room and main level laundry and deck. Pets ok on case by case basis with additional pet rent and/or deposit.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Prestwicke
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pingree Grove, IL

Finding an apartment in Pingree Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

